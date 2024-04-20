JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Lowered to $219.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $226.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.05.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $185.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

