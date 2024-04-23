American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,491,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202,108 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of American International Group worth $101,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after acquiring an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 581,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 66,603 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 981,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $78.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

