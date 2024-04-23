Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) versus Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Head to Head Comparison

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -32.71% -27.73% -18.78% Shopify 1.87% 4.48% 3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $276.28 million 4.31 -$90.36 million ($0.78) -12.68 Shopify $7.06 billion 13.58 $132.00 million $0.09 828.20

This table compares Amplitude and Shopify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Amplitude shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Amplitude shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amplitude and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 1 5 0 0 1.83 Shopify 3 18 15 0 2.33

Amplitude currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Shopify has a consensus target price of $78.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Amplitude’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Shopify.

Summary

Shopify beats Amplitude on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.