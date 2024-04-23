Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$30.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.56.

OR traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.46. 117,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,169. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5493552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. In other news, Director David Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.98 per share, with a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. Insiders have sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock worth $1,158,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

