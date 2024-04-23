Duality Advisers LP Buys 169 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,199.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,269.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,574.26. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.