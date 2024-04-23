Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,494,000 after acquiring an additional 62,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,255. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

