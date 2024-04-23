Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

