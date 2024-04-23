Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,213. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

