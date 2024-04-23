Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after acquiring an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,209,171,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,159,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.82 and its 200 day moving average is $281.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

