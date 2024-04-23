Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 119,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 473,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 454,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 144,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,990. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.