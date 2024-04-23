Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Trimmed by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,291 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up about 2.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of MPW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 11,389,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,564,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

