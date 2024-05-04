Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $317.93 and last traded at $312.58. 80,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 352,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

