Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 13,366 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $99,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,352,000 after buying an additional 384,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,435,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,526,000 after buying an additional 409,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 4,407,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,768. The stock has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

