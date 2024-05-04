Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,429. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.