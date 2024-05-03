SingularityNET Price Tops $0.89 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $892.61 million and approximately $87.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,813.48 or 0.99996114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012703 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098299 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8356548 USD and is up 5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $81,108,417.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

