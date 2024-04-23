Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,536. Rollins has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock worth $994,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

