Farmers National Banc (FMNB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers National Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $467.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,528 shares of company stock valued at $21,180 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

