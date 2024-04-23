Boston Beer (SAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Boston Beer has set its FY24 guidance at $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $289.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.09 and a 200 day moving average of $335.29. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $274.78 and a 52 week high of $395.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.