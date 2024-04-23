Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.6678 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 5.1 %
OTCMKTS SPXSY opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $72.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.