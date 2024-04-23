Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $295.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,630.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

