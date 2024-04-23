Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. On average, analysts expect Beasley Broadcast Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

