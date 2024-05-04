Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $33.66 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.16. 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,437. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average is $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.