SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $193.09. 1,072,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,062. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

