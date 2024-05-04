Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price to $85.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.24.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,515,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.