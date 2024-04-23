OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.75 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after acquiring an additional 128,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 227,743 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

