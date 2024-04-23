TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

TCBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

