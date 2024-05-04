Ardor Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $105.25 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00056470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00021483 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

