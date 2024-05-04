Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.80% from the company’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.75.

JAZZ traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $110.01. 693,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,282. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,372,177 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,055,000 after purchasing an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,521,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,299,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,222,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

