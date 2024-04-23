First Bancorp (FBNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FBNC stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

