Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KYMR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.40. 529,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,655. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.31. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 71,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $2,903,571.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,638,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 474,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,211. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

