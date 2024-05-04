Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) General Counsel Sells $19,548.38 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,549 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $19,548.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,950.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Semrush Price Performance

SEMR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.53. 357,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,983. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,715,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

