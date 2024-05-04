First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,923,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,323,149,000 after acquiring an additional 189,764 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 270,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $1,791,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.49. 3,810,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,903,757. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.22.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

