MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Charles N. Reeves Buys 1,000 Shares

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $21,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 21,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOFG

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.