Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Down to $48.68

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.68, but opened at $47.47. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 2,463,775 shares.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 1.5 %
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
