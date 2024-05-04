Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $113.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,400,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,804. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $208.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

