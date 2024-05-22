Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $235,000 Investment in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,932,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 947,115 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203,771 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 788,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. 97,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,889. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of -0.02. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $64.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALM

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.