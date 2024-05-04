Locus Chain (LOCUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $28.79 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and $249,063.71 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.