BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of BlackRock worth $65,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,486,000 after acquiring an additional 340,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BlackRock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,544,000 after buying an additional 307,516 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $461,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,057 shares of company stock valued at $58,575,704 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

BLK stock traded up $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $763.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,157. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $798.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $763.46.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

