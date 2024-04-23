OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

NYSE BA opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

