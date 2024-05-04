BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 66,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

