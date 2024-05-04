BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 3rd

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.05. 66,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.65.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
