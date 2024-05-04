Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%.

Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance

Sacks Parente Golf stock remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC)

