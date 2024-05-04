Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative net margin of 804.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.52%.
Sacks Parente Golf Price Performance
Sacks Parente Golf stock remained flat at $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Sacks Parente Golf
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sacks Parente Golf
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.