Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.38. 618,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,858. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

