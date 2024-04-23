iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,263,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,611 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $44.50.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.