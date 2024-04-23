iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,263,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,611 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $44.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.91.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.