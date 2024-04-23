Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,478 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.78% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $66,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

