Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after acquiring an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in American International Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after acquiring an additional 476,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of AIG opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

