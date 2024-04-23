Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,741 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.93. 3,474,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,505,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

