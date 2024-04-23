Trust Co of Kansas Sells 495 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trust Co of Kansas lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 5.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 822 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.12. 5,852,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.53 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.