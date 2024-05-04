Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. 27,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

