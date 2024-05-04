Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CSQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 185,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,499. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
