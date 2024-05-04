SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,279,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VGIT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

